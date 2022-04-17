Patch version 1.0.20

Share · View all patches · Build 8573024 · Last edited 18 April 2022 – 00:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Today we have yet more fixes and improvements!

-- new bowman skill added to the engine: Aim. Boosts user strength by 25% for the turn.

-- created the Aim skill graphic, added it to usable assets.

-- fixed: game music would stop upon surrendering or being defeated in battle.

-- fixed: changes to the game's reinforcement spawn code in version 1.0.18 resulted in item sacks dropped into water no longer spawning on the nearest land or bridge tile if the elevation difference between them was greater than one--and with no valid space on which to spawn the sack, the game would then throw a null error.

-- the item editor now has a Copy Item function to match the skill editor's Copy Skill!

-- fixed: spawning a shop in the cut scene editor without specifying available materials would result in a null error due to the game searching for item materials and not finding them. (The game now just assumes that all materials are available within the cut scene editor.)

-- fixed: using EndConvImmediately in a cut scene with only one narration frame could result in a range error when viewing the scene within the cut scene editor.

-- fixed: the "Number to Spawn" field in the shop stock subwindow in the cut scene editor wasn't accepting ranges.

-- fixed: values passed to number pickers were not immediately being constrained to the allowed range upon passing.

-- fixed: altering available money using SetAura in a test script would not be reflected in the shop interface until changing categories or opening reserve supplies.

-- fixed: in some circumstances, forcing the end of dialogue after spawning the shop would result in the shop interface remaining onscreen instead of being dismissed alongside the dialogue interface.

-- fixed: editing an existing shop and validating its stock could result in the game inappropriately duplicating the shop.

-- add a "generated claw" graphic to the game.