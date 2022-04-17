Easter Update!



We're happy to announce a small content update in which we've added an explosive easter surprise for you all! Besides that following our release and hearing your feedback on it we have been hard at work fixing some bugs and issues that are known to us, while some still remain this is what currently has been fixed:

Fixed bug causing the continue button to keep unloading when quitting to the main menu and quickly pressing continue.

Fixed bug causing the resolution to be wrongly assigned and loaded. when starting the game freshly (never loaded) it will assign a valid default resolution.

Fixed bug causing the Fullscreen selection to be wrongly setup.

Fixed bug where clicking continue didn't load the level and spawned the player into "the void".

Fixed bug causing the SteamVR to startup with only Oculus headsets. it no longer starts up SteamVR.

Fixed bug which allowed the player to skip the second combat encounter by quitting and reloading the game after picking up the Assault Rifle.

Fixed bug in the grappling area which allowed the player to clip out of the level's bounds by spam-dashing into a door.

Fixed bug in the rising water area which caused the player to be spawned under the water after dying to falling into the water.

Fixed multiple bugs with kill planes which allowed the player to walk through electrified water without taking damage and respawning.

Fixed bug in the rising water area which caused the player to remain attached to the rotating wall even after leaving the wall run state, which also sometimes caused the player to clip out of bounds.

Fixed a visual bug in the rising water area which allowed the player to see through the top of the rotating wall, and also to see through it while wall running.

Fixed issue which allowed the player to avoid picking up the Assault Rifle and skip the combat encounter.

Fixed issue with UI Audio being set to "0" by default.

We will keep you updated regularly in the future! Keep an eye out for future events or come have a chat with us in our Community Discord.