Update "Chapter 2" (v.0.3) - 04/18/22

We present to your attention a huge update "Chapter 2", the development of which lasted three long months.

New locations that continue the game’s storyline

New side quests

Computers at levels are now interactive

Fixed 0.2 upgrade issues, in particular possible crashes

Added a lock on sprinting in a block with cold weapon/fists

Now you can trade with the smuggler Zmej after completing the related quest

Reworked sleep mechanics: now time is rewinded forward by 5 hours

Fixed a bug with loading the level, when it was possible to jump forward holding the movement keys

Fixed a bug with the sound of picking up a weapon that appears when loading level or saving

Character can no longer pick up weapons he already has

ATTENTION!

If you have already played in early versions, it's necessary to DELETE old saved games and start a new game to avoid bugs!

How to delete save games:

Open Steam, go to your Library, find SALVATIONLAND, press right click -> Properties, then go to "Local Files" and click "Browse..."

In the folder that you have opened, just run SALVLAND_SaveRemover.bat and press Y and Enter to confirm, or manually remove all files from the Saves subfolder.