 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

SALVATIONLAND update for 17 April 2022

Update "Chapter 2" (v.0.3) - 04/18/22

Share · View all patches · Build 8572708 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We present to your attention a huge update "Chapter 2", the development of which lasted three long months.

  • New locations that continue the game’s storyline
  • New side quests
  • Computers at levels are now interactive
  • Fixed 0.2 upgrade issues, in particular possible crashes
  • Added a lock on sprinting in a block with cold weapon/fists
  • Now you can trade with the smuggler Zmej after completing the related quest
  • Reworked sleep mechanics: now time is rewinded forward by 5 hours
  • Fixed a bug with loading the level, when it was possible to jump forward holding the movement keys
  • Fixed a bug with the sound of picking up a weapon that appears when loading level or saving
  • Character can no longer pick up weapons he already has

ATTENTION!
If you have already played in early versions, it's necessary to DELETE old saved games and start a new game to avoid bugs!

How to delete save games:
Open Steam, go to your Library, find SALVATIONLAND, press right click -> Properties, then go to "Local Files" and click "Browse..."
In the folder that you have opened, just run SALVLAND_SaveRemover.bat and press Y and Enter to confirm, or manually remove all files from the Saves subfolder.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.