Update "Chapter 2" (v.0.3) - 04/18/22

We present to your attention a huge update "Chapter 2", the development of which lasted three long months.
- New locations that continue the game’s storyline
- New side quests
- Computers at levels are now interactive
- Fixed 0.2 upgrade issues, in particular possible crashes
- Added a lock on sprinting in a block with cold weapon/fists
- Now you can trade with the smuggler Zmej after completing the related quest
- Reworked sleep mechanics: now time is rewinded forward by 5 hours
- Fixed a bug with loading the level, when it was possible to jump forward holding the movement keys
- Fixed a bug with the sound of picking up a weapon that appears when loading level or saving
- Character can no longer pick up weapons he already has
ATTENTION!
If you have already played in early versions, it's necessary to DELETE old saved games and start a new game to avoid bugs!
How to delete save games:
Open Steam, go to your Library, find SALVATIONLAND, press right click -> Properties, then go to "Local Files" and click "Browse..."
In the folder that you have opened, just run SALVLAND_SaveRemover.bat and press Y and Enter to confirm, or manually remove all files from the Saves subfolder.
Changed files in this update