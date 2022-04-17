A small hotifx - fixing the issue with units stacking up in front of the houses

Small hotfix

In same cases, the units were indefinitely getting stuck in front of buildings, when trying to stack up.

This was caused due to a way too rigorous check for their current locations, making the game think they were always too far away from the building's entry. This is now fixed.

Also, there was still a single type of decorations on map, unknown to the pathfinding system and also, in some rare cases, causing the units to get stuck. This is now fixed, as well.

What's coming in the next version

I will soon be releasing a content update - adding the fog of war to the game. You will no longer be able to see and target units from the other side of the map, unless you have your own men prepositioned in the strategic areas. The fog of war will work the same way for your own men, as it does for the enemy AI. This is my attempt at letting more enemies sneak by you, and have them be able to complete some of their goals, before you find and kill them all.

I plan on releasing this update in the coming days (but I'm still testing it, for now. It touches a lot of game systems).