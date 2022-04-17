Update 0.1.2

Travelers!

Early Access Patch 1.2 is out and brings the second part of the visual overhaul, focusing on the enemies, alongside a LOT of new content, rebalancing and bugfixes!

Major Changes:

All enemies and their projectiles, alongside many other things, once again, have been re-drawn!

Added a LOT of new enemies - both to Cubic Wastelands and Magma Caves, as well to the two new areas! Over 20 new enemies to turn into heal orbs!

Oh yeah, right, two new areas - get ready to challenge alternative versions of the current areas - Nullspace and Obsidian Caverns, with new mechanics, enemies, items and bosses!

Alongside new enemies, come new toys to use against them - over 50 of those, to be exact!

Many, if not most Special-tier items have been changed to make them more unique.

Based on player feedback, secret rooms were removed from the game, alongside achievements obtained for getting them. They might return after a rework in a future patch.

NOTE: Because of the Steam's systems for new games, we were unable to add many new achievements this patch. We're looking for an achievement system rework in 1.3.

Minor Changes:

Headquarters and Shops have recieved a visual update!

Some Runes and Upgrades have been changed.

15 pickups have been buffed, and 11 have been nerfed, alongside adding 26 new ones and two reworks.

Lowered base damage of lava in Magma Fields, although it scales with stages harder now.

Fixed a bug where Broken Teleporter could teleport you out of bounds.

Antimatter should no longer cause frame drops on low-end PCs.

Fixed portals spawning out of bounds.

Fixed Bloody Coin giving more health than intended.

Fixed Sawblade orbitals being able to damage invulnerable enemies.

Many more minor adjustments and bugfixes. We usually don't note them all down, maybe we should, lol

Stay tuned for our 1.3 Update that will be the final part of our Visual Update series, alongside some other system reworks, stage leaderboards and improving the New Player Experience!

Stay safe and good luck, travelers!