Update version day 17-4-2022

Hello, one more day I bring here the summary of the new update of the Dear Althea videogame starting with a new feature I have been working on; you will now be able to save at the beginning of the chapter. This will make it possible to have a save for each chapter making replayability easier.
A beta has been opened to test the Linux version at Ithc.io for free. If you try it, please be aware that it is very likely that you will experience some kind of bug or even not be able to start the game. I would appreciate if you could write me comments about your experience with this version.
I have started to put the date in the update file so that everyone can easily check which update they have received.
- Finally here is the list of bugs and errors fixed:
- Small translation errors in English.
- Small spelling errors in Spanish.
- Error in the portraits of characters with Drake's name.
- Error that in some cases caused Eliza to leave the house, even if you decided not to.
- Small sound error in strange cases.
- Depending on the decisions made in the "Friends of the Settlement" chapter, a loop would occur.
- Bugfix inside the Haker menu
Changed files in this update