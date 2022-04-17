6013X Full Notes

Next update, unless its another bug squash, will be 6.0.1.4 or 6.0.2 or 6.1.0 depending on which direction I decide to go next. Barring random acts of RNGesus IRL, expect an update from me next weekend.
Below are the full patch notes, in no particular order, of everything that was done during the 6.0.1.3.X series, relative to itself. If this is the first time you're checking in for over a week or so, removals or changes may be listed that you didn't even know were in the game. It was a big week or experimentation.
Key Note Use the telepad in Agartha/Hall of Challengers to return to the Veil. Upon entry, the White Mage, Black Mage, and Swordsman class will become available for all characters.
Known Issues:
- Due to the addition of the Skill Mastery plugin, Mend has returned to Ruby and Alex even though it was previously removed in a story event.
- The Class - Learn Skills menu and Skills - Learn Skills menu may appear blank in the class list, similar to the old Quest Log bug, which may also be blank where it should say "Available, Completed, Failed, All Quests" on the top left.
6.0.1.3.X [Build #138.X, Release Date: April 11-April17, 2022]
Bugs to look for: Report them as a comment to the most recent patch notes.
- Miles or Riley are wearing a different outfit during dialogue.
Job Points:
- Unfortunately, it is not possible to deploy Job Points to players who already have active save files. Therefore, references to Job Points introduced in 6.0.1.3.X have been removed.
Classes & Subclasses:
- Some classes will require the completion of quests to unlock.
- To introduce this concept, the following classes have been included and are available to various characters: White Mage, Black Mage, and Swordsman!
- The new classes do not share full level up trees with the original classes - Electro Warrior, Rogue, Barbarian, and Priest. These original classes remain available only to their respective characters.
- Soul of the Frostslayer now costs 15 Compressed Veilstone and 90 Yule Spirits, but unlocks the Frostslayer class for all characters!
- Level 2 and Level 3 skills now require the previous level learned before the higher level can be learned for classes where skills can be learned through purchasing.
Electro Warrior ("E-Warrior"):
- Can equip: Medium Armor, Sword, Axe, Flail, Shield, Ring, Cloak, Scarf, General Accessory.
- Has two Accessory slots.
- Skill Types: Skills, Magic
- Accessible by: Ruby.
- Sp/Ex Parameters: 100% Target Rate, 100% Hit Rate, 5% EVA, 4% CRIT.
- Learns final skill Thunderstorm at level 22.
Rogue:
- Can equip: Light Armor, Claw, Ring, Cloak, Scabbard, General Accessory.
- Has two Accessory slots.
- Skill Types: Skills, Tool-Kit.
- Additional: Enables Dual Wield.
- Accessibly by: Miles
- Sp/Ex Parameters: 100% Target Rate, 100% Hit Rate, 5% EVA, 4% CRIT.
- Learns final skill Vanish at level 22.
Barbarian:
- Can equip: Heavy Armor, Sword, Ring, Cloak, Belt, General Accessory, Shield.
- Has two Accessory slots.
- Skill Types: Skills, Shout.
- Accessible by: Riley
- Sp/Ex Parameters: 100% Target Rate, 100% Hit Rate, 5% EVA, 4% CRIT.
- Learns final skill Shatter at level 22.
Priest:
- Can equip: Cloth Armor, Wand, Whip, Cane, Shield, Ring, Earrings, General Accessory.
- Has two Accessory slots.
- Skill Types: Magic
- Accessible by: Alex
- Sp/Ex Parameters: 80% Target Rate, 100% Hit Rate, 5% EVA, 4% CRIT, 3% MP Regeneration.
- Learns final skill Arcane Ray at level 22.
Beast Archer:
- Can equip: Light Armor, Bow, Ring, Cloak, Quiver, General Accessory.
- Has two Accessory slots.
- Skill Types: Skills, Special.
- Accessible by: Ares
- Sp/Ex Parameters: 100% Target Rate, 110% Hit Rate, 5% EVA, 4% CRIT.
- Learns final skill Lifelink Shot at level 42.
Wind Warrior:
- Can equip: Light Armor, Medium Armor, Ring, Cloak, General Accessory
- Has two Accessory slots.
- Skill Types: Skills, Magic, Special.
- Additional: Resist Air Current, SharpGusts I, SharpGusts II, and SharpGusts III by 50%. On-Hit: Air Current (5%). Enables Dual Wield.
Accessible by: Amaya
- Sp/Ex Parameters: 100% Target Rate, 100% Hit Rate, 2% EVA, 6% CRIT. 105% EXP.
- Learns final skill Ravage at level 55.
Wind Reaver:
- Can equip: Light Armor, Axe, Ring, General Accessory.
- Has two Accessory slots. Cannot equip Off-Hand.
- Skill Types: Special.
- Additional: Resist Air Current, SharpGusts I, SharpGusts II, and SharpGusts III by 50%. On-Hit: Air Current (5%).
Accessible by: Eurus
- Sp/Ex Parameters: 100% Target Rate, 100% Hit Rate, 3% EVA, 7% CRIT.
- Learns final skill Airblade III at level 36.
Frostslayer:
- Obtained in Yuelslain's Village.
- Can equip: Light Armor, Medium Armor, General Accessory.
- Skill Types: Skills, Magic.
- Attack Element: Ice-Killer
- Sp/Ex Parameters: 100% Target Rate, 97% Hit Rate, 3% EVA, 7% CRIT, 5% MP Regeneration.
- Learns final skill Icefall at level 62.
Swordsman:
- The Swordsman basic class is now available for all characters! New players will have this class unlocked automatically by progressing through the first day events in Lvell. Current players will need to visit the Veil to unlock it.
- Can equip: Medium Armor, Sword, Ring, General Accessory
- Skill Types: Swordsman, Skills
- Additional: Physical attacks are 20% more effective.
- Sp/Ex Parameters: 100% Target Rate, 95% Hit Rate, 5% EVA, 4% CRIT, 103% TP Charge Rate.
- Learns final skill Flamecutter at level 40.
White Mage:
- The White Mage basic class is now available for all characters!
- Can equip: Cloth Armor, Wand, Ring, General Accessory
- Skill Types: Magic
- Additional: Arcane abilities are 50% more effective.
- Sp/Ex Parameters: 100% Target Rate, 95% Hit Rate, 5% EVA, 4% CRIT, 3% MP Regeneration.
- Learns final skill Stitch at level 40.
Black Mage:
- The Black Mage basic class is now available for all characters!
- Can equip: Cloth Armor, Wand, Cane, Ring, General Accessory.
- Skill Types: Magic
- Additional: Fire and Ice abilities are 25% more effective.
- Trait: Learns less skills by level-up, but learns a wide variety of higher level magic.
- Sp/Ex Parameters: 100% Target Rate, 95% Hit Rate, 5% EVA, 4% CRIT.
- Learns final skill Airblade at level 15.
- Final skills become available in the learn menu at level 45.
Fixes [Released Before the compiled 6.0.1.3.X Update]:
- Fixed an issue where the game would freeze if the fallen Velleren event was activated while Miles was not in the party.
- Disabled the final statue of the middle path in Memoria in place of the return of the Lightninstrike quest.
- Blocked the path to Ana in Hell's Gate when Miles is not in the party.
- Speed in Shroud will only trigger for Outfit 1 version of Miles due to the removal of outfit 2.
- Removed branch looking for Outfit 2 version of Miles and Riley during the Morros quest.
- Removed an empty battle from Hell's Gate near Ana.
- Added an anti-cheat system which will target players adjusting their level through third party means.
- Blocked access to the Veil before level 2, so Ruby is guaranteed to be equipped with her basic gear, which will prevent instant defeats during the Eurus event.
- Fixed an issue where Annie's dialogue would suggest Jack isn't in the party even when he was.
- Fixed an issue where the soldier at the outpost in Auria would have dialogue with Miles and Riley even if they were not in the party.
- Fixed an issue where an event in Veil #2 could be replayed repeatedly.
- Disabled the ability to return to the top of Raphael's Tower after the quest was completed which resulted in getting permanently stuck.
- Fixed an issue where in the second return to Scarlet, game would freeze.
Updates & Changes:
- Removed the new versions of Miles and Riley, beginning at their introduction in Scarlet Cavern.
- Ruby can now always equip Swords and Shields, as with Miles and Daggers, Amaya with Katanas, Eurus with Scythes, Riley with Axes, and Alex with Wands.
- Ruby can now always equip Scarves, as with Miles and Scabbards, Riley with Straps, and Alex with Earrings.
- All characters can always equip General Accessories.
- Boosted TP regeneration and resistance to TP degeneration are now traits of Amaya instead of the Wind Warrior class.
- The "Scythe" command is now a trait of Eurus, not the Wind Reaver class.
- Ravage and Reave are both now Special type attacks.
- Wind Warrior and Wind Reaver now add the Special skill type.
- Rose can not be KO'd on day 1.
- Bombs and Grenades are now Tool-Kit type attacks.
- Miles's default Rogue class now adds the Tool-Kit skill type.
- Bulk Up, Battle Shout, and Ferocious Shout are now "Shout" type attacks.
- Riley's default Barbarian class now adds the Shout skill type.
- Slice, Cut, Slash, and Poison Cut are now Swordsman type attacks.
- Formula for Cut increased by a fixed 25 damage.
- Formula for Slash increased by a fixed 50 damage.
- Increased the use cost of Poison Cut and increased the formula by a fixed 25 damage. Poison Cut can no longer inherit debuff applications from equipment.
- Reduced the potency of Mend by half.
- Remedy is now single target and can be used out of battle.
- Reduced the cost of Resurrection from 100MP to 20 MP.
- Updated White Mage's parameters.
- Removed Mastery gains from Singlehand Stance and Doublehand Stance.
