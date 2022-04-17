6013X Full Notes

Next update, unless its another bug squash, will be 6.0.1.4 or 6.0.2 or 6.1.0 depending on which direction I decide to go next. Barring random acts of RNGesus IRL, expect an update from me next weekend.

Below are the full patch notes, in no particular order, of everything that was done during the 6.0.1.3.X series, relative to itself. If this is the first time you're checking in for over a week or so, removals or changes may be listed that you didn't even know were in the game. It was a big week or experimentation.

Key Note Use the telepad in Agartha/Hall of Challengers to return to the Veil. Upon entry, the White Mage, Black Mage, and Swordsman class will become available for all characters.

Known Issues:

Due to the addition of the Skill Mastery plugin, Mend has returned to Ruby and Alex even though it was previously removed in a story event.

The Class - Learn Skills menu and Skills - Learn Skills menu may appear blank in the class list, similar to the old Quest Log bug, which may also be blank where it should say "Available, Completed, Failed, All Quests" on the top left.

6.0.1.3.X [Build #138.X, Release Date: April 11-April17, 2022]

Bugs to look for: Report them as a comment to the most recent patch notes.

Miles or Riley are wearing a different outfit during dialogue.

Job Points:

Unfortunately, it is not possible to deploy Job Points to players who already have active save files. Therefore, references to Job Points introduced in 6.0.1.3.X have been removed.

Classes & Subclasses:

Some classes will require the completion of quests to unlock.

To introduce this concept, the following classes have been included and are available to various characters: White Mage, Black Mage, and Swordsman!

The new classes do not share full level up trees with the original classes - Electro Warrior, Rogue, Barbarian, and Priest. These original classes remain available only to their respective characters.

Soul of the Frostslayer now costs 15 Compressed Veilstone and 90 Yule Spirits, but unlocks the Frostslayer class for all characters!

Level 2 and Level 3 skills now require the previous level learned before the higher level can be learned for classes where skills can be learned through purchasing.

Electro Warrior ("E-Warrior"):

Can equip: Medium Armor, Sword, Axe, Flail, Shield, Ring, Cloak, Scarf, General Accessory.

Has two Accessory slots.

Skill Types: Skills, Magic

Accessible by: Ruby.

Sp/Ex Parameters: 100% Target Rate, 100% Hit Rate, 5% EVA, 4% CRIT.

Learns final skill Thunderstorm at level 22.

Rogue:

Can equip: Light Armor, Claw, Ring, Cloak, Scabbard, General Accessory.

Has two Accessory slots.

Skill Types: Skills, Tool-Kit.

Additional: Enables Dual Wield.

Accessibly by: Miles

Sp/Ex Parameters: 100% Target Rate, 100% Hit Rate, 5% EVA, 4% CRIT.

Learns final skill Vanish at level 22.

Barbarian:

Can equip: Heavy Armor, Sword, Ring, Cloak, Belt, General Accessory, Shield.

Has two Accessory slots.

Skill Types: Skills, Shout.

Accessible by: Riley

Sp/Ex Parameters: 100% Target Rate, 100% Hit Rate, 5% EVA, 4% CRIT.

Learns final skill Shatter at level 22.

Priest:

Can equip: Cloth Armor, Wand, Whip, Cane, Shield, Ring, Earrings, General Accessory.

Has two Accessory slots.

Skill Types: Magic

Accessible by: Alex

Sp/Ex Parameters: 80% Target Rate, 100% Hit Rate, 5% EVA, 4% CRIT, 3% MP Regeneration.

Learns final skill Arcane Ray at level 22.

Beast Archer:

Can equip: Light Armor, Bow, Ring, Cloak, Quiver, General Accessory.

Has two Accessory slots.

Skill Types: Skills, Special.

Accessible by: Ares

Sp/Ex Parameters: 100% Target Rate, 110% Hit Rate, 5% EVA, 4% CRIT.

Learns final skill Lifelink Shot at level 42.

Wind Warrior:

Can equip: Light Armor, Medium Armor, Ring, Cloak, General Accessory

Has two Accessory slots.

Skill Types: Skills, Magic, Special.

Additional: Resist Air Current, SharpGusts I, SharpGusts II, and SharpGusts III by 50%. On-Hit: Air Current (5%). Enables Dual Wield.

Accessible by: Amaya

Sp/Ex Parameters: 100% Target Rate, 100% Hit Rate, 2% EVA, 6% CRIT. 105% EXP.

Learns final skill Ravage at level 55.

Wind Reaver:

Can equip: Light Armor, Axe, Ring, General Accessory.

Has two Accessory slots. Cannot equip Off-Hand.

Skill Types: Special.

Additional: Resist Air Current, SharpGusts I, SharpGusts II, and SharpGusts III by 50%. On-Hit: Air Current (5%).

Accessible by: Eurus

Sp/Ex Parameters: 100% Target Rate, 100% Hit Rate, 3% EVA, 7% CRIT.

Learns final skill Airblade III at level 36.

Frostslayer:

Obtained in Yuelslain's Village.

Can equip: Light Armor, Medium Armor, General Accessory.

Skill Types: Skills, Magic.

Attack Element: Ice-Killer

Sp/Ex Parameters: 100% Target Rate, 97% Hit Rate, 3% EVA, 7% CRIT, 5% MP Regeneration.

Learns final skill Icefall at level 62.

Swordsman:

The Swordsman basic class is now available for all characters! New players will have this class unlocked automatically by progressing through the first day events in Lvell. Current players will need to visit the Veil to unlock it.

Can equip: Medium Armor, Sword, Ring, General Accessory

Skill Types: Swordsman, Skills

Additional: Physical attacks are 20% more effective.

Sp/Ex Parameters: 100% Target Rate, 95% Hit Rate, 5% EVA, 4% CRIT, 103% TP Charge Rate.

Learns final skill Flamecutter at level 40.

White Mage:

The White Mage basic class is now available for all characters!

Can equip: Cloth Armor, Wand, Ring, General Accessory

Skill Types: Magic

Additional: Arcane abilities are 50% more effective.

Sp/Ex Parameters: 100% Target Rate, 95% Hit Rate, 5% EVA, 4% CRIT, 3% MP Regeneration.

Learns final skill Stitch at level 40.

Black Mage:

The Black Mage basic class is now available for all characters!

Can equip: Cloth Armor, Wand, Cane, Ring, General Accessory.

Skill Types: Magic

Additional: Fire and Ice abilities are 25% more effective.

Trait: Learns less skills by level-up, but learns a wide variety of higher level magic.

Sp/Ex Parameters: 100% Target Rate, 95% Hit Rate, 5% EVA, 4% CRIT.

Learns final skill Airblade at level 15.

Final skills become available in the learn menu at level 45.

Fixes [Released Before the compiled 6.0.1.3.X Update]: