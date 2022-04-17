Weapon Revamp Update + Other Goodies

Noot noot, fellow penguins! As all maps have now been revamped graphically, we thought that it would be a good idea to make the weapons more coherent with the style. A lot of weapons had mono-color materials before and were sometimes a bit hard to tell what they were due to the shading. All of that has been fixed, over 100 weapons and items have been upgrades. Some of which have gotten completely new models to better reflect their purpose. The Post Office has also been added and will soon open in-game, but as of now we're leaving it as a small teaser.

The main menu has been remade in the style of one of the first menu we had with the Antarctic village. We've decided to stay with this one and decorate it for every event instead of making a new menu for every holiday. This also means that we can start adding the village building mechanics, so that the village grows with your game progress.

Additions

Revamped 100+ weapons and items

Added a new (oldish) main menu with more detail

Added a flintlock pistol

Fixes and Changes

Optimized terrains to be faster

Fixed bugs related to player movement

Thanks for your support! We hope you're having a lot of fun with the game, and we'll be seeing you soon with the blueprint update.

Stay safe and noot on!