Formation & Doors update

UPDATE:

⦁ Updated how doors and door frames look. Now there is a top above the door. Looks cool don't it :D

⦁ Updated how world map doors look when you enter sideways. This now shows door instead just a path and empty space

⦁ Update few walls inside houses in Highpoint

⦁ Reduced gold received for event Lucy's Gift.

⦁ Updated various sizes of houses in North Bagash so they are properly scaled

⦁ Updated look of formation. Now you have more in-depth formation window with few mechanics

Fixed:

⦁ Fixed floating door in Obsidian during the night

⦁ Fixed door not being able to open in Highpoint Barracks at the bank

⦁ Removed the girl in Highpoint storage house next to barracks

⦁ Fixed the broken wall in hidden cellar. Now skeletons can't walk on them and go out of the map

⦁ Fixed Farrington house door teleport in Ivywood Village. Now you can enter it properly

⦁ Fixed Luxa house door to teleport you properly inside

⦁ Fixed the size of door inside Josh's & Lenka Household in Fool's Hope

⦁ Fixed the size of door McConnell House in Fool's Hope

⦁ Fixed the size of door Crimson Lodge Hotel in Fool's Hope

⦁ Fixed infinitive loop when talking to blue hair girl in Obsidian Garrison Inn

⦁ Fixed various bugs

Added:

⦁ Animated rain on title screen for more immersion

New formations look:





Old and New door/travel look:

Old inside going out:



New inside going out:



Old inside room going left-right:



New inside room going left-right:



Old going outside in:



New going outside inL

