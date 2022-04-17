Formation & Doors update

UPDATE:
⦁ Updated how doors and door frames look. Now there is a top above the door. Looks cool don't it :D
⦁ Updated how world map doors look when you enter sideways. This now shows door instead just a path and empty space
⦁ Update few walls inside houses in Highpoint
⦁ Reduced gold received for event Lucy's Gift.
⦁ Updated various sizes of houses in North Bagash so they are properly scaled
⦁ Updated look of formation. Now you have more in-depth formation window with few mechanics
Fixed:
⦁ Fixed floating door in Obsidian during the night
⦁ Fixed door not being able to open in Highpoint Barracks at the bank
⦁ Removed the girl in Highpoint storage house next to barracks
⦁ Fixed the broken wall in hidden cellar. Now skeletons can't walk on them and go out of the map
⦁ Fixed Farrington house door teleport in Ivywood Village. Now you can enter it properly
⦁ Fixed Luxa house door to teleport you properly inside
⦁ Fixed the size of door inside Josh's & Lenka Household in Fool's Hope
⦁ Fixed the size of door McConnell House in Fool's Hope
⦁ Fixed the size of door Crimson Lodge Hotel in Fool's Hope
⦁ Fixed infinitive loop when talking to blue hair girl in Obsidian Garrison Inn
⦁ Fixed various bugs
Added:
⦁ Animated rain on title screen for more immersion
New formations look:
Old and New door/travel look:
Old inside going out:
New inside going out:
Old inside room going left-right:
New inside room going left-right:
Old going outside in:
New going outside inL
Changed files in this update