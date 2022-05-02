Gallery Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8571823 · Last edited 2 May 2022 – 17:32:15 UTC by Wendy

**▪ This is a big update right away for TitTok Girls and Titfuck Girls Easy.

▪ Improved Gallery:

• Now it's easier to take screenshots in the Gallery,

• If you do not move the mouse for 3 seconds, then all the controls will disappear,

• You can scroll through the pictures in the Gallery with both the mouse and the arrows on the keyboard,

• The Gallery also fully supports all Gamepads.

▪ In TitTok Girls Easy, the control of gamepads has been redesigned as much as possible.

▪ Improved positioning of some Girls inside the puzzles.

▪ Some backgrounds in puzzles have been replaced, the backgrounds have become more beautiful.

▪ Also replaced some of the backgrounds in the Gallery.

▪ The version of the engine has been upgraded to the latest and corresponding to modern standards.

▪ Improved stability and performance.

▪ A lot of corrections, based on the requests of the players.**

▪ Many other minor changes and fixes:

In order not to overload the news, I will not describe minor technical and imperceptible changes to the eye. But a lot of work has been done these days. Many thanks to all those who report bugs and problems! Thank you, dear players, thanks to you the game is getting better!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1805270/TitTok_Girls/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1822830/TitTok_Girls_Easy/

