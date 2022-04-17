Easier progression, more control options, performance boosted and more

3 Major changes for version 1.01

First off, easier progression. Several players have pointed out it can be hard to get passed the first four challenges. We want BangBang PewPew to push lightgun players to their limits but we don’t want it to be so hard that players can’t progress. Because of this, we looked at the global leaderboard data and unlocked achievements and decided to make the stars for the Protect the Runner challenge and Pendulum Plates challenges easier to allow people to progress faster. If you’ve been playing those two and already cleared them, give them another shot so you can keep your place in the leaderboard! We also made the start of Stop the Iron Balls easier.

Secondly, we rewrote the way audiences are generated in the curling challenge arena. The quality settings built into Unity weren’t working on higher-end systems so we wrote our own system geared towards the arena environment. On low-end computers, this means better visuals. On high-end gaming rigs, better framerates.

Thirdly, key binding. A few people have asked to be able to bind the action button to something other than the 2nd button on their mouse or gun. Check in the options menu. It now supports every controller supported by the Unity game engine. Of course, we don’t have access to every single one and we could not test every one if we did so please let us know if you run into trouble with your setup. We tested it with 7 different devices on 3 different machines and it worked flawlessly with them all so good job Unity!

Additional changes