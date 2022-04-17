Update 180: South Mountain Conquest - Released!

Hello everyone,

Today, we’re happy to once again be heavily expanding the offerings of the newly introduced Conquest mode! Update 180 adds an additional 6 Conquest areas to the game, bringing the number of available Conquest areas up to 18. With the added easy-to-use level and/or game mode changing via the in-game server settings, admins and players alike should be able to tailor exactly the experience they’d like!

The update also includes another polish pass to the deployment UI, an AFK to Spectate feature and several minor fixes and improvements.

Added 4 new Conquest areas in the South Mountain level: Log Cabin, Wheat Fields, Rocky Slopes and Hilltop.

Added 2 new Conquest areas in the Antietam level: Limestone Bridge and Waterways.

The Server Settings menu now allows server admins to change game mode and level on the fly without having to restart their server. Note that this feature requires mass testing and so please report any issues you might experience that are tied to it.

The deployment screen now allows for previewing the state of the spawn queues on the main base or the flag spawn by simply clicking on either one.

The deployment screen now provides a much more detailed state of your company's flag bearer, helping you determine if it's worth it to remain in the flag spawn queue or not. This info can be viewed even while in the queue of the main Infantry spawn.

Improved the 1st person exit animations of Ready and Melee Mode with a bayonet attached.

Added an automatic AFK system, moving the AFK player into the spectating team. This happens sooner during Last Stand in order to cut down on AFK players prolonging the length of the event.

Capturing all 3 capture points in the Conquest mode while the enemy is in Last Stand no longer results in an instant win. Instead, the Counter-Attack mechanic will be triggered (as is the case in all other morale level scenarios already). We have done this to eliminate the very hard-to-understand victories that could occur due to the above mechanics.

That's all we have for now. See you on the fields of glory!