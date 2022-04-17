Major Update: New levels and many improvements, but this game still sucks

Hello everybody!

Past Synergy has a new update. Here are the updates I made:

5 new levels:

The new levels -11 to -15!

The new levels feature new challenges that will improve you and your friend's synergy!

To unlock the new levels, the previous levels need to be unlocked as well.

A new item!

Double Jump: When activated, if the other player is midair, the other player will jump again once in air.

TLDR: you can help the other player jump twice.

No story!

I've been thinking about this for a while, and decided that the story is unnecessary in this game. Therefore, when first entering the game, level 1 will not begin at the story, but will immediately start with level 1.

Similarly, level 10 has been adjusted so that it began at the second level 10 (if anyone noticed, clearing level 10 twice gave you a different ending) and skips the story.



Autosave!

The game will now save your progress each time you clear a level. Therefore, I got rid of the save game button.

Score Reset!

You can now reset scores in the PvP mode.

Level 1 adjustment:

The instructions about controls now include enter and space

Level 7 adjustment:

I forgot to change it from when I was trying few mechanics on this level, so changed it to what I was originally planning on.

Settings menu bug:

Fixed a bug where settings menu could not be opened multiple times.