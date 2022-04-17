METROPOCRE Update #1

Hello,

We've just released a new update for METROPOCRE. After reading all the feedbacks from the players, we decided to remove the color split when the pill level is >50%. If, however, the pill level is <50%, the properties remain as before (change in speed/aceleration/deceleration and the color split, and also double the score points). We hope, with this update, the game gets more pleasent to play. Let us know what you think!

Also, we made some minor design changes in some scenes and a few bug fixes. Thanks again for all the feedback!