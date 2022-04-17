A new game mode is now playable in Mini Matches, in the first major update since launch!

Imposter Racing

Blend In

Shoot Players

Win the Race

In this game mode, you race to the finish line. However, there's a catch! You can eliminate one other player from the race - and they can eliminate you. To survive and reach the line first, you'll need to blend in with your human opponents, as well as the dozen AI players that make up the field.

This mode is trickier to learn than some of the existing ones, but I think it's one of the most exciting (and nervewracking) minigames yet. If you play it, let me know how you found it in a comment below, or on discord.

Other Improvements

Version 1.1.1 also includes a number of improvements and bug fixes.

Stopped player from turning back on themselves in snake and dying

Fixed issue where the character selection layout broke if someone joined the game when picking characters

Fixed bug where you could have no control in race mode (If you got frozen, then shot while frozen, you would lose control of your ship for the rest of the match.)

Changed name for newsletter and character unlock menu (It's now simply called "Newsletter")

In You Are The Asteroid, all of your ships now go invisible.

Ghost can now pass through enemies in Eat Your Dots

Fixed bug where invaders would sometimes stop (Happened at start or end of match)

Email address input now shows an onscreen keyboard (If you're playing in big picture mode, using controllers.)

Happy Racing,

Philip