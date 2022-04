Share · View all patches · Build 8570748 · Last edited 17 April 2022 – 03:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Greetings paranormal investigators!

The game has been localized to German thanks to OpaZocker72. Thank you very much, your name has been included in the credits.

An issue where the player gets stuck in the storage room has been fixed.

Developer Log 2 has been uploaded here.

Cheers,

Astravelari Team