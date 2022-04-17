 Skip to content

Tap Wizard 2 update for 17 April 2022

Bug Fix Update!

Build 8570685

v3.5.1
Changes
-The shadow from Totem Shadow will now proc Encouragement and Totemic Touch
-The option to confirm spending dice and tokens now also turns on confirmation for empowering
-Vase of Accumulation level now starts at Level 1 (same functionality, the display is just +1 from before)

Bug Fixes
-Fixed the Pendent not granting the full 15 minutes worth of XP
-Fixed a bug where the Owl Totem would prevent the Grim Potion from working
-Fixed the Chaos Rune - it now works properly!
-Fixed a bug with Steam Pairing not syncing right away sometimes
-Ionic Charger Status Affinity now properly has a max level of 5
-Ionic Charger Patience now properly has a max level of 100

Raid Bosses are being worked on for the next content update! 😄

