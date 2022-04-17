Bug Fix Update!

v3.5.1

Changes

-The shadow from Totem Shadow will now proc Encouragement and Totemic Touch

-The option to confirm spending dice and tokens now also turns on confirmation for empowering

-Vase of Accumulation level now starts at Level 1 (same functionality, the display is just +1 from before)

Bug Fixes

-Fixed the Pendent not granting the full 15 minutes worth of XP

-Fixed a bug where the Owl Totem would prevent the Grim Potion from working

-Fixed the Chaos Rune - it now works properly!

-Fixed a bug with Steam Pairing not syncing right away sometimes

-Ionic Charger Status Affinity now properly has a max level of 5

-Ionic Charger Patience now properly has a max level of 100

Raid Bosses are being worked on for the next content update! 😄