Major Update 1.7 “Wood and Rock” Is Live Now

Overview
The newest Major Update 1.8 “Candy Kingdom” is now live for all plays. This update bring huge gameplay improvements, New Upgrade system and UI changes.
New Map
“Candy Kingdom” Joins the new Tab on the main menu called Seasonal. Seasonal maps will not be Available all the time with each Seasonal map only being available on set dates. This make special events that much more special.
Improvements and Features
UI
Improvements to the in game UI
New in game UI
UI fix's to all maps
Wave counter
Enemies spawned counter
Pause menu
Improvements
New AI script (better at moving around the maps)
Buying health in game
Consistent waves
point system
7 seconds between waves
Restart options
Support
Thank you to everyone for supporting us over on patron and to everyone who has been leaving feedback.
