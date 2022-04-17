 Skip to content

Tiny Tank update for 17 April 2022

Major Update 1.7 “Wood and Rock” Is Live Now

Build 8570640

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Overview

The newest Major Update 1.8 “Candy Kingdom” is now live for all plays. This update bring huge gameplay improvements, New Upgrade system and UI changes.

New Map

“Candy Kingdom” Joins the new Tab on the main menu called Seasonal. Seasonal maps will not be Available all the time with each Seasonal map only being available on set dates. This make special events that much more special.

Improvements and Features

UI

Improvements to the in game UI
New in game UI
UI fix's to all maps
Wave counter
Enemies spawned counter
Pause menu

Improvements

New AI script (better at moving around the maps)
Buying health in game
Consistent waves
point system
7 seconds between waves
Restart options

Support
Thank you to everyone for supporting us over on patron and to everyone who has been leaving feedback.

