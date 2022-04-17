Major Update 1.7 “Wood and Rock” Is Live Now

Overview

The newest Major Update 1.8 “Candy Kingdom” is now live for all plays. This update bring huge gameplay improvements, New Upgrade system and UI changes.

New Map

“Candy Kingdom” Joins the new Tab on the main menu called Seasonal. Seasonal maps will not be Available all the time with each Seasonal map only being available on set dates. This make special events that much more special.

Improvements and Features

UI

Improvements to the in game UI

New in game UI

UI fix's to all maps

Wave counter

Enemies spawned counter

Pause menu

Improvements

New AI script (better at moving around the maps)

Buying health in game

Consistent waves

point system

7 seconds between waves

Restart options

Support

Thank you to everyone for supporting us over on patron and to everyone who has been leaving feedback.