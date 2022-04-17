Version 0.589 Alpha

Info

Search and collect easter baskets. For each basket you'll receive some eggs.

You can see your collected eggs in your player HUD. After the event, you will find your eggs on your tablet.

The eggs you be later convert to g-coins. Enjoy the event and stay healthy.

Activated

■ Activated item "oilamp01"

■ Activated item "storagerack01"

■ Activated item "storagerack02"

■ Activated item "storagerack03"

Functionality

■ Added missing help instructions

■ Added missing popup messages

■ Added functions for item "oillamp01"

■ Added functions for item "storagerack01"

■ Added functions for item "storagerack02"

■ Added functions for item "storagerack03"

Changed

■ Changed particle size for item "goldnugget01"

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with send volume from item "highbanker01" to item "minersmoss"

■ Fixed error with send volume from item "washingplantportable01" to item "minersmoss"

■ Fixed error with send volume from item "washingplantportable02" to item "minersmoss"

■ Fixed error with collect easter basket under the water

■ Fixed error with stop fill process for item "waterbasin" if player turn handle off at water pipe

■ Fixed error with fill multiple times dirt inside item "waterbasin" if its still full, water will subtracted and dirt will be added

■ Fixed error with attach item "goldpan01" to item "waterbasin" if item "waterbasin" attached to item "waterbasinframe01"

Savegame

■ Added item "oillamp01" to savegame

■ Added item "storagerack01" to savegame

■ Added item "storagerack02" to savegame

■ Added item "storagerack03" to savegame

■ Added save variables for item "fireplace01"