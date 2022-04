Hi there! This one is brief:

-Small changes on Metro Level. More changes to be show on next patches.

-Lower reaction times for more difficult modes

-Boss 1 and 3 are now "unstunnable".

-Boss 3 have a little more health, more fire-time.

-Little things here and there

As always, if you have feedback, please tell us here on Steam, or on our discord server:

https://discord.gg/xKDbh66ZW9

Until next time!