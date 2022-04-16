Graphical Overhaul Update!

Hello all!

This is a huge update for The Forgotten Isles! I've been wanting to overhaul the graphics as a final update for a while now but haven't gotten around to it. Well now it's done!

What's new?

Almost every single object has been updated with a new model and some levels have received balancing changes.

What does this mean for the future?

I'm done updating the game aside from any bugs people find, I'm off to work on other projects and learn new things. This project has served its purpose as a way to teach me what it takes to release on steam and now I know!

If you're interested in joining my discord you can do so here:

https://discord.gg/YdDaGATKah

Please enjoy my humble little game.

That's all for now.

Thanks.