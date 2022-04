Values for Health200 and Mana200 Growth Plus has been reduced to 2 points for Mana200 (from 5) and 5 points for Health200 (from 10), as well as Health1000 and Mana1000 having same values reduced.

The reason is I wanted to slow down boosts when you get more GP, to balance off the GP gains.

*Game now is Updated to Launch Build. There will be additional tests before launch although the build right now is in Good State.