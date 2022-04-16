Easter Update (Patch Notes 22)

Share · View all patches · Build 8570030 · Last edited 16 April 2022 – 21:59:03 UTC by Wendy

Fellow Dwarves! Many more quality-of-life improvements are on the way with this year's Easter patch.

Easter Mode

For the next couple weeks, Easter mode will be enabled, and you will experience the following changes to the game:

Atmosphere - The environment has a different look and feel.

Mobbits - Mobbits are larger than normal, and provide more meat!

Easter Eggs - You will find easter eggs sprawled about everywhere, even hidden in the walls! You can now harvest easter eggs using the gather instruction, and they can be stored on tables similar to meals. How many can you find? (Total is at the bottom of the Stats window)

As usual, seasonal modes can always be disabled in the options menu under Gameplay > Seasonal.

Patch Notes

Features & Design Changes:

Current Actions - Rearranged some UI for selected dwarves, and better shows what their current actions are.

Mouse Control Scheme - Added two different options under Gameplay to change which mouse button pans the camera and other controls. This is only relevant when One-Button mode isn't on.

Ignore Resource Restrictions - Added a new setting in the Options menu under Gameplay that will allow you to place building instructions even if you don't have the required resources. This may be preferable if you're one who likes to plan their base ahead of time.

Classes - Switching class to Warrior automatically holds the dwarf until you decide what to do with them. We'll be experimenting with this behaviour to see if it is preferable to leaving them unheld. Also added a highlight when selecting a new class for which class is currently chosen.

Tutorials - Polished, improved tutorial steps & explanations, and added other important elements that were missed. Also introduced 'responsive' tutorials outside of the Tutorial Adventure for anything that was missed/skipped. These responsive tutorials can be turned off in the Options menu under Gameplay.

Campaign - Revamped a few levels including Windy Rivers, improved dialog & made the hint signs more consistent.

Skirmish mode - Different goblin teams will now feature different shades of skin. Also fixed some UI bugs, improved AI & removed generation glitches.

Spring Capacity - Added notification if you try to spawn a dwarf but you're at spring capacity.

Accomplishments - Monuments now feature a button that allows you to look at you accomplishments (stats) for the specific map & playthrough.

Fog-of-War - With lighting quality set to high, the fog-of-war now has atmospheric soft edges (see image below).

Fixes & Improvements:

Signs - No longer pause the game when interacted with. Text will also appear immediately regardless of whether right clicking or left clicking, for consistency.

Overriding Decisions - Fixed a bug where occasionally the player's decision to move a unit would be ignored if they were in battle.

Campaign - Fixed some issues with certain maps including a problem with the offering chest in Smuggle-Me-Timbers.

Fishing - Under certain circumstances, Foragers would continue fishing in removed zones.

Tunnels - Fixed some issues with tunnels and entering new levels, and the associated button appearing when it shouldn't.

Fixed various bugs with dwarf & goblin AI, including reducing some stubbornness for dropping items in storage, idleness, and reducing AI units inclination to wander across the map such as in caverns mode.

Various other Quality-of-Life improvements, including a 'Select All' button in the campaign when choosing dwarves to enter the next map.

That's all for now, stay safe out there!