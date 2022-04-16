Dream Flash Demo 18 Out Now

Dream Flash Demo 18 is finally out! This is a huge update that adds 58 new items, heavily changes up game mechanics, and adds a bunch of visual renovations.

The main change in this update is that spiritual stats each have their own item pool now. These items could either enhance or devastate your run so you'll need to think carefully about what you pick.

Demo 18 List of Changes

There was also a demo 17.5 update that added new art work and improved attacks to the masked spirits. I probably should have announced that when it came out since I didn't think demo 18 would take this long. But anyways those 17.5 changes were planned to be in demo 18 so think of it as one big mega update.

I'd say Dream Flash is now about 70-80% maybe. The two updates (18.5/19) will be mainly polish and visual renovation. Once those are out I will no longer be updating the early access version of the game and will instead be working on the full release update. I have no idea how long this will take but it is probably going to be a long time as I plan on adding a large chunk of content to the game.

Hope you enjoy this update and any upcoming updates!