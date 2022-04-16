Defect Fixes

The following fixes have been made

・Fixed a problem in which enemy footsteps did not sound.

・Fixed a problem in which the player's hair and other parts of his or her body would be transferred when the enemy attacked.

・Fixed an issue where the viewpoint would remain focused on the enemy when attacked at certain times.

Fixed an issue with enemies moving during the clear movie.

・Fixed a problem where item outlines were visible through walls.

I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

I will continue to make every effort to improve the product.