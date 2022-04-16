 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

INVITATION To FEAR update for 16 April 2022

Defect Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8569767 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following fixes have been made
・Fixed a problem in which enemy footsteps did not sound.
・Fixed a problem in which the player's hair and other parts of his or her body would be transferred when the enemy attacked.
・Fixed an issue where the viewpoint would remain focused on the enemy when attacked at certain times.
Fixed an issue with enemies moving during the clear movie.
・Fixed a problem where item outlines were visible through walls.

I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
I will continue to make every effort to improve the product.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.