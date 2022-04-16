 Skip to content

Chasing Tails -A Promise in the Snow- update for 16 April 2022

Trading cards special BIG SALE event!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bae wake up! Trading cards for Chasing Tails just dropped UwU
Some top-notch items for your profile page right there, uuuh-hum.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1555110/Chasing_Tails_A_Promise_in_the_Snow/

We run an AWESOME sale with all we have to celebrate the fact! Be sure to grab all things FCDev you need to complete your exquisite collection~

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/22310/Chasing_Tails_EXTRA/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/22330/Ecchi_Yuri_Comedy/

Oh, oh, and don't forget we have a new game brewin'! Hit that Wishlist button and keep an eye out for special announcements real soon OwO

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1936310/Sugoi_Adventure_DragonSlayer/

Love y'all!
xoxo

