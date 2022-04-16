Core Briefing February/March

Share · View all patches · Build 8569532 · Last edited 16 April 2022 – 17:06:06 UTC by Wendy

Attention everyone!

Welcome to our newest Core Briefing for February and March!

Our team has been extremely busy recently, and we’re excited to announce what we’ve been working on! There are plenty of new additions, fixes and features to talk about. So hold tight, and let’s get into Patch 3.16 together!

-Matchmaking-

We’ve added some Multiplayer quality of life features to the Matchmaking interface and backend to give Pilots more information and a smoother experience:

Added player count to the matchmaking queue for game mode

Implement a mechanism in the lobby to select the host for the game session based on lowest average ping to all players

Added host migration options to help Pilots experience the smoothest game possible, as well as fixed a bug that was dragging down the experience for some

-Gameplay-

Additions and tweaks to the moment to moment gameplay to adjust the feeling of your vehicles:

“Graphics performance” warning issue resolved

Implemented surface damage and core damage values to weapons.

Reduced all armor hit points by approximately 50

-Controls-

We’ve expanded the controller compatibility of Core Disruption to include new hardware:

Implemented hand controller support

-Hangar-

The backend performance of the Hangar has been optimized:

Setup engines for engine power settings

Setup engines to prepare for custom engine implementation

Implemented save/delete/modify loadouts feature, which can be selected while matchmaking

Your last known valid loadout can now be saved

4 default loadouts for each vehicle with the option to purchase up to 10 additional loadout slots

Hangar teleport UI improvement that displays input requirement when highlighted

-Vehicles-

The handling of several vehicles have been adjusted, as well as the sounds inside and out of the cockpit:

Talon speed, acceleration, and turn rate adjusted.

Updated weapon firing sounds for rail guns and flak cannons.

Implemented internal versions of weapon sounds for RL2, RL4, FC2, FC4, HVB54.

Lowered overall engine volumes across all vehicles.

Damage display updates to indicate when player is at low health on certain components

Implemented new collision sound effects

Total loadout weight now factors into the top speed / acceleration / turn rate of the hover tanks

-Market-

The Marketplace has been opened further for Pilots to express themselves:

Cockpit themes implemented

-Weapons-

Our weapon systems have been adjusted to provide clearer feedback to the pilots and change how they interact with opponents' vehicles:

Added back hitmarkers and hitmarker sound

Weapon buttons redesigned to prominently display their weight

Weapons now deal a different amount of damage to the armor than they do to the core

Implemented new Rail Gun sound effect

Modified beam weapon heat generation rate to be proportional to the drum spin speed

Added 160mm cannon, which fires a projectile with bullet drop

Added MR-5 rocket launcher, which fires rockets that accelerate at a constant rate

-Progression-

We reworked how the game presents the players combat rewards:

Updated postgame credit animation improved.

-Maps-

finally, saving the best for last, we’ve added a new backdrop for your vehicles:

New hangar map

-Debriefing-

That’s it for this month’s Core Briefing! Thank you for taking the time to read us, and we hope you liked it! Make sure to join us on Discord and to tell us what you think there!

See you next time,

-The Core Disruption Team