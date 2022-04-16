Updated on April 16

Share · View all patches · Build 8569444 · Last edited 16 April 2022 – 16:09:09 UTC by Wendy

The contents of this minor update are as follows:

1: The memory performance is optimized,reduce the performance consumption of the cloth-strengthening interface;

2: Fixed the problem that FSR settings cannot be saved correctly, and made more accurate settings for FSR performance optimization;

3: Reduce the possibility of exceeding the screen when setting the resolution;

4: The volume of the game is optimized to reduce a lot of HD space;

5: Added 4 new clothes;

6: The rabbit posture is enhanced;

7: Fixed the problem of determining the skill range of whirlwind;