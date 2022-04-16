Weekly Progress Report #81

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

LiveSplit Auto Split Support



I spent a few days this week working on adding support for LiveSplit auto splitters, and making an auto splitter for the game. It's now available in the LiveSplit client! Simply select PogoChamp from the game menu and pick your run type!

The auto splitter has a few different modes you can use depending on the run you're doing and your preferences for number of splits:

I've also worked on updating PogoChamp's speedrun.com page to include new speedrun types (Any %, All Levels Complete, All Stars, All Rainbow Gems), and some premade splits files. And yes, I know that a perfect "All Rainbow Gems" run would also count for "All Levels Complete" and "All Stars", but until someone does it, those other categories are still relevant.

I also made a few LiveSplit split files that you can use to get set up. They're available here: https://www.speedrun.com/pogochamp/resources

For anyone interested in making your own PogoChamp auto splitter, the code is public: https://github.com/JakeRabinowitz/PogoChampAutosplitter , and if you have any questions feel free to ask in the comments or pop into the PogoChamp discord.

How to Add Auto Split Support to Unity Games

After going through the process myself, I decided to make a guide for other Unity developers on how to add auto split support to Unity games. You can check it out here: https://jakerabinowitz.hashnode.dev/adding-livesplit-auto-split-support-to-your-unity-game

It includes an explanation of LiveSplit & auto splitters, and example source code from PogoChamp.

Changelog