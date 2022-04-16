Weekly Progress Report #81

LiveSplit Auto Split Support
I spent a few days this week working on adding support for LiveSplit auto splitters, and making an auto splitter for the game. It's now available in the LiveSplit client! Simply select PogoChamp from the game menu and pick your run type!
The auto splitter has a few different modes you can use depending on the run you're doing and your preferences for number of splits:
I've also worked on updating PogoChamp's speedrun.com page to include new speedrun types (Any %, All Levels Complete, All Stars, All Rainbow Gems), and some premade splits files. And yes, I know that a perfect "All Rainbow Gems" run would also count for "All Levels Complete" and "All Stars", but until someone does it, those other categories are still relevant.
I also made a few LiveSplit split files that you can use to get set up. They're available here: https://www.speedrun.com/pogochamp/resources
For anyone interested in making your own PogoChamp auto splitter, the code is public: https://github.com/JakeRabinowitz/PogoChampAutosplitter , and if you have any questions feel free to ask in the comments or pop into the PogoChamp discord.
How to Add Auto Split Support to Unity Games
After going through the process myself, I decided to make a guide for other Unity developers on how to add auto split support to Unity games. You can check it out here: https://jakerabinowitz.hashnode.dev/adding-livesplit-auto-split-support-to-your-unity-game
It includes an explanation of LiveSplit & auto splitters, and example source code from PogoChamp.
Changelog
- BUG FIX: Fast Travel achievement no longer unlocks automatically.
- SPEEDRUN: Export various game state variables so that auto splitters can use them.
- BUG FIX: Time spent in level select is now added to the total playtime.
- BUG FIX: Changing profiles while not connected to Steam was throwing an error.
- UX: Add special logic for camera recentering when you have a jetpack in zero gravity. Now uses a combination of your angle and velocity instead of just velocity.
- UX: Add "Reset Camera" help text when the Y axis of your camera is not in the normal range.
- BUG FIX: Some arrows in the options menu were the wrong color.
- VISUALS: Some minor lighting improvements in various levels.
- BUG FIX: Finally add colliders to the doors in The End.
- CONTENT: Add 2 more gates to the level select, at level 90 (200 stars) and 95 (210 stars).
- BUG FIX: Fix bug where reset camera hint displayed in 2D levels.
- UX: Add rotation to the character model in level select.
Changed depots in private_beta branch