Build 8569275 · Last edited 16 April 2022 – 15:09:11 UTC by Wendy

More minor bug fixes for a bug that had the Lighting in Expeditions (Explore) was not working properly and is now fixed.

Lowered the difficulty on C5-1 and A1-3 as it was too extreme.

Please Update your Copy to see these fixes. Game should be now in a stable working state hopefully.