Ultrawings 2 update for 16 April 2022

Windows MR, Pimax, and Vive Cosmos now supported!

16 April 2022 · Build 8569258

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-- Windows MR, Pimax, and Vive Cosmos support has been added!

-- Fixed a rare Oculus Quest 2 w/ link cable issue.

Known Issues:

-- The Recenter image is not displaying correctly when using Windows MR devices. For Reverb, the recenter action is clicking on both analog stick buttons simultaneously. For all other Windows MR devices, it's clicking on the left side of the left trackpad and the right side of the right trackpad simultaneously.

-- Haptics is not working properly on Reverb controllers. We'll investigate this ASAP.

-- Controller instruction card on the desk shows incorrect info. This will also be fixed in the near future.

Now we'll focus on Multiplayer and HOTAS support / customization.

Thank you!

BPG

