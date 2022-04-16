 Skip to content

Intravenous update for 16 April 2022

Game patch 1.3.37

Game patch 1.3.37

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks!

This patch fixes a crash and adds Korean localization provided by a community member.
If you have a Korean friend who wanted to try Intravenous but doesn't speak English very well - now would be a good time to let them know!

Version 1.3.37:

  • added korean localization (big thanks to 'Ricemaster' on the game's Discord channel!)
  • fixed a crash when trying to delete a symbol in a pure number savefile name

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

P.S. that's a cool version number, isn't it?

