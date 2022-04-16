 Skip to content

The Backrooms: Survival update for 16 April 2022

Update #003 - Quick Patch

Hello,

We've decided to release an extra game update today for "The Backrooms: Survival", a quick patch fixing a few bugs. The weekly updates will still take place this Wednesday also.

Fixes:
-Fixed the "level skip glitch" which can be done with ladders
-Fixed a bug that prevented the "Demon Slayer" achievement from unlocking for some
-Limited the amounts of safes that spawn on levels as there were far too many
-Fixed cosmetic bugs that can cause in some rare cases vents or lights to spawn over ladders
-Fixed a very rare bug with the new pool rooms theme where the ladder could spawn outside of the level
-Batteries are much bigger and sparkle to make them stand out more as previously some players were having issues spotting them
-Fixed a bug where the player could sometimes manage to jump out through the ceiling
-Fixed a bug where moving to the "level 0" them wouldn't update the new entities to spawn and would use the old ones (i.e going from the circus theme to the level 0 theme would still spawn clowns in level 0, which shouldn't have happened)
-Fixed a bug that prevented textboxes from popping up sometimes (was caused by using a ladder/trapdoor/vent etc while being chased by an entity)

This unplanned patch update was released due to bug reports on our official discord. Join the discord below to report bugs/leave game suggestions as it is easier to be seen there and grouped into being fixed in unexpected patches like these!

https://discord.com/invite/qbQhTy2JhK <<< Discord link

Cheers!

