April Update

Huge thanks to everyone who has tried our game so far, we're very happy to be at 10 reviews and they're all positive!

We added a couple of things after hearing your feedback.

1. Extra hints to help you find the legendary shells, take a look in your journal!

My brother in law (usually a very kind and quiet man) said he'd put a brick through our window if he couldn't find the last legendary shell. I can't imagine how crazy it must have made players who don't know or like us.

Our programmer said before we released, "I think this last shell is too difficult and we should add more hints." I replied, "Nahhh it's fine, people love a challenge!" I was wrong and promise to listen to him in future.

2. Additional UI feedback for combos!

Another family story but, I am SO pleased that I've finally made a game that my mum enjoys. She has over 80,000 points in Seashell and found everything excluding the Nautilus and Carrier, somehow, because she had no idea about the combo system. I made the glowing outlines of a full 4 shell combo thicker and added a little animation. Hopefully it's more obvious on tiny mobile phones.

3. Fixed some gross colour banding on the dialog popups that nobody will notice but me.

If you have any requests for new features or find any bugs please let us know. Though bugs are also cool, this game is about finding molluscs.

Thanks again and enjoy!