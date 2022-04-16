Labyrinthine Easter Patch

This patch brings seasonal easter-themed cosmetics to the game, as well as reworks to maze sizes in the cases gamemode.

Easter Cosmetics



In total, there are 6 cosmetics to find. These will appear in place of regular cosmetics at a 50% chance. Existing cases will be elligible so if you have saved a rare case, it may now have a cosmetic! These will be findable until the 22nd of April but will be wearable all year round. Happy hunting!

Easter Eggs

We've added a little "easter egg" that will run until the 22nd of April. They should put a glow on your face.

Case File Size Changes

We decided to bring forward the map size changes we had planned for the case file update. This should significantly reduce the total map size so they should be much quicker to complete. This makes the cases gamemode much more beginner friendly.

