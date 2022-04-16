Labyrinthine Easter Patch

This patch brings seasonal easter-themed cosmetics to the game, as well as reworks to maze sizes in the cases gamemode.
Easter Cosmetics
In total, there are 6 cosmetics to find. These will appear in place of regular cosmetics at a 50% chance. Existing cases will be elligible so if you have saved a rare case, it may now have a cosmetic! These will be findable until the 22nd of April but will be wearable all year round. Happy hunting!
Easter Eggs
We've added a little "easter egg" that will run until the 22nd of April. They should put a glow on your face.
Case File Size Changes
We decided to bring forward the map size changes we had planned for the case file update. This should significantly reduce the total map size so they should be much quicker to complete. This makes the cases gamemode much more beginner friendly.
Changelog
- Fixed Double interaction bug
- Fixed voice slider bug
- Changed glowsticks so if you don't have infinite glowsticks on, they will fade over time
- Added ability to right click cases to zoom (button press on controller)
- Fixed UI scaling in lobby
- Fixed a bug that prevented gates, roots and ghosts from spawning in cases
- Added Easter cosmetics (from the 15th until midnight on the 22nd).
- Added "easter egg" for easter
- Improved performance of glowsticks
- Updated sizing formula for generating cases to drastically reduce map sizes. (Only applies to new cases)
- Added new objective spawn points for several maps
Changed files in this update