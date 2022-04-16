1.16.1 Patch Update - Minor bug fixing and polish

Welcome to our 1.16.1 update, which includes a range of fixes in some Arcade levels and the online Multiplayer servers. Thanks to our fantastic community for noting the bugs and the ongoing support! Please continue to report bugs or provide suggestions (via the Options Menu) or through our Discord server.
Multiplayer
- Improvements to collisions on the Farmdale barn and surrounding areas
- Improvements to collisions to ensure packages do not get stuck under the shelving units
- Fixed inconsistency of Stockport region names between the map and tablet UI.
- Radio system has been disabled due to server-wide issues this enabled.
- Added player name indicators.
Arcade
- Fixed various issues in the 'On The Farm' (Level C3) level due to a previous engine upgrade. The pineapple crates removed entirely; addition of lids to the fruit crates; various code-side optimisations.
- Restored missing AI functionality within Our House (Level A2), The Applicance (A3), Be A Good Sport (D1) and Deserted Prince (D2)
- Grass texture updated within Back Of The Net (E1)
Overworld area for Arcade
- Environment in the Overworld area has been tidied up. Beach Ball Bonanza and Back Of The Net levels have been moved to usual shelving units (at D3 and E1).
- Improvements to collisions to ensure packages do not get stuck under the shelving units
- UI improvements to the level selection list on the tablet.
Changed files in this update