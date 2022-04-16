1.2.4 magic weapon variation and replica synchronization Online

It is said that the ancestor of the magic weapon who can mutate the magic weapon with strong ability came to the world of Potala. At the same time, the ancestor opened the door to the mutated abyss of the underground abyss of Potala. From now on, all magic weapons can mutate, and the mutated magic weapon can really activate the powerful power of the magic weapon!

1: A new copy [abyss of variation] is opened. This copy enters through the portal on the magic thief ship and must also be challenged in the form of a team. This copy supports the selection of difficulty challenges, which are divided into ordinary, difficult and hell. The higher the difficulty, the higher the experience and gold, the higher the benefit of falling probability. At the same time, the greater the number and intensity of monsters. It is recommended to explore common mode for the first time. Don't try higher difficulty easily! Unless you have a team with tacit understanding!

2: The magic weapon variation play method is added. At the same time, the material [magic weapon skill book] required for the variation magic weapon is added. This material can only be obtained by killing the final boss in the copy of the variation abyss. After obtaining the skill book, find the NPC magic weapon ancestor of each town to mutate the magic weapon you want to mutate. Any magic weapon and skill book that match Chengdu will trigger different passive skills and effects according to the Runes of the original magic weapon, Before variation, you can understand many magic skills, and then variation on advanced magic weapons! The variation skill trigger of magic weapon is not affected by any control! At the same time, the magic effect before mutation will still be retained!

3: The magic weapon after adding variation magic weapon has a cool appearance. Only the magic weapon after variation will be displayed!

4: A new purple diamond prop, heart of the alien world, which is directly transmitted to the abyss of variation, is added. You can buy it from Baibao girls in various towns!

5: In order to let players better understand the copy playing method, a copy related interface is added. From now on, you can check the copy related strategy and copy progress in the copy interface!