April Mid-Month Progress Update

Welcome to the first mid-month progress update! In these updates I'll go over everything I've been working on recently, talk about any updates going live and what the plan for the big update at the end of the month will be.

But since The Giant of Torridge Island has just launched i'd like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has played the game, left feedback or even just wish-listed the game. The feedback I've received has been incredibly helpful as this is my first early access release, and although part of me thinks maybe I should've held off on the release a little longer, hearing the thoughts of real people has made me all the more motivated to get this project where it needs to be.

Since there has only been a few days since the game went live there isn't too much in terms of exciting updates to talk about today, however an update has just gone live which includes the following:

The encyclopedia has been added along with a couple articles going over the controls and game basics. The encyclopedia will be added to regularly with articles talking about almost everything you made need to know about the games story and mechanics.

Slight tweak to the controls, the Giant will now rotate quicker when at a standstill.

At this point i'd usually go over my plans for a big content expansion at the end of the month, however after hearing feedback i'm going to focus the next few weeks on game feel rather than creating additional content. This will be delivered through small and regular patches that hope to improve the audio, animations, physics and controls of the game as to be completely honest, it was something I had slightly neglected pre-launch.

There will still be an end of the month review, however there won't be a big content update to go alongside it. If there is anything else you'd like to see changed, improved or added as always don't hesitate to post it in the community tab or to leave a review.

Thanks again for supporting the project and hopefully there will be some more... exciting news to share soon :)