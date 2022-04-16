Update #48 -- Coins, a Modifier and... Secrets?

Hello everyone!

This weekend sees a small patch released, which contains a bunch of bug fixes I’ve noticed (most were hotfixed throughout the last week), and adds just a small collection of content updates.

Probably the biggest of these, is one that I’m not going to speak of at all. Because its... well you know, secret. But when you fetch find it, you’ll know...

New Challenge Coins!

Couple of new Challenge Coins have been added, one for the Enlightened and one for the Daughter of the Void!

Onslaught

Death Strike doesn't work on 2+ cost cards. Your first Attack each turn costs 1 more but gives you 1 Death Strike.

Artifacts: Bladed Staff, Eldritch Blessing

Fortune Teller

At the start of each turn, draw 1 less card.

Artifacts: Scrying Pool, Temporal Prism

I hope you enjoy the new Coins! The feedback from the Challenge Coin system continues to be fantastic, and there is a concerted effort to continue adding more and more for you all to enjoy!

New Impossible+ Modifier

One thing I really want to push towards with Impossible+, is adding more modifiers that aren’t just deprivation of resources. It’s very easy to fall into that trap when adding them, and I’ve spoken about an effort to steer away from them, from now on. Fog of War, Ambush etc are great examples of modifiers that I think really do change the way you play. Today, another such modifier has been added: Blind Spot.

Blind Spot reads: Combats will have no pre-fight information. This modifier makes it so there's no way to know who (or what?) you’re fighting.

As more of these types of modifiers are added to the game, I hope it allows players to enjoy playing the way they’d like. Impossible+50 should be tailored to how you like to play, and the more modifiers that get included, the closer we move to that goal!

Mystery Stuff

Something fun, and often requested, has been added. First to find it gets a treat!

Thank you again everyone for playing Vault of the Void! It’s no secret that the past month has seen the biggest influx of new players and player counts when it comes to Vault, and I’m so happy you’re all enjoying it! I thank you as always for the reviews -- they really, really help with small devs like myself, without the big marketing budgets behind it!

Next time I post, it will be with the details of the Hidden rework, which is slated to start on Monday! (And yeah, expect the start of the class specific Potions in that one!)

Thank you everyone -- happy Void hunting!

All for now.