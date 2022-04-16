UPDATE #7 AN EXPLOSIVE CHALLENGE AND A VERSUS MODE!!

◈𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓◈

You’re walled in, how will you get to your resources and your crystal to defend it? TNT of course! Try this tricky new challenge map where you don’t know where you will end up before you blast a wall and check what is behind it.

All your resources will be scattered all over the map and you will have to keep blasting if you want to find them all. The extra hard thing is that your crystal is hidden somewhere in there too! And mobs will start spawning as soon as you start blasting. So hurry up!

This new challenge will unlock fame and glory (of course) and a new item for your house!

Introducing the Beta version of Player versus Player mode. In this mode you can now fight against the clock and your friends to send round after round of enemies to your adversary.

First pick a team. Orange team or green team. Then you will be transported to your respective side of the map where you will have to evolve your technologies until the farmer house stage. Once you gather carrots, you will then be able to send your own choice of mobs to your opponent on top of the regular waves he will already receive.

But beware they will do the same to you!

First one to lose 10 Lives on their crystal core loses.

Reaching further to new communities and new players we added 4 new languages to the game!

𝅓Japanese

𝅒Korean

𝅓Turkish

𝅒Italian

Translations are still made with google translate so please be aware that translation might not be done 100% correctly with this tool. We still think this will add accessibility to the game and gameplay!

We also updated the game font to be compatible with all characters from many languages, this means all the menus, all the descriptions, all the in game information now displaying special characters and accents properly.

In bulk

Lumberjack, duplicate wood rack, and set it like the others, same blueprint

Fix trees in Fallburg that you couldn’t cut

Fix Treant mob in Fallburg spawning green trees, now they are autumn trees

Fix grasses in Fallburg not collectible with hoe

Highlight bug with new assembler id object

Challenge mode, you need to at least finish 3 stars the map first

Updated to unity 2021.2.19f1 (this means going through the whole game making sure the update didn’t break anything)

And more