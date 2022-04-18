Saimai Rd is live!

Welcome to Saimai Rd. (Silk road). A traffic, logistic / supply chain management game. Today, Saimai Rd. is released on Steam with 20% launch discount for 1 week. We also have free demo for you to try (and if you don't want to download, a browser demo is also available at itch.io).

Dev corner

This game is a second game I release on Steam and I'm very happy with the end result. I never code a traffic simulation before but I really enjoy mini motorway simple but intuitive gameplay and UI design. I also played a lot of transport tycoon in the past so I want to try mixing the two closely related mechanics together.

The game is released but I will keep updating it (at least the map editor and workshop support). So if you have something you want to see add or change, you can gives a review, send a DM to my twitter @Makham_dev, or send an email directly to MakhamDev@outlook.com. And I will consider adding it.

Also yes, I know the train sprite does not align with the track and I hate it so much. If it also bug you please tell me about it and I will redraw them.

Lastly, I also add week-long 25% discount for Nakornsampan to celebrate this release. Thank you everyone who play and send me valuable feedback for my first Steam release.