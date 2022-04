Share · View all patches · Build 8567697 · Last edited 16 April 2022 – 14:06:12 UTC by Wendy

There was a bug in previous build that prevented progress beyond campaign C3-0+ and is now fixed. I appologize for the bug I was unaware.

I also reduced the damage on the Spell, 'Glow'. From (50% CurrentMana) to (25% CurrentMana) * (4% >MaxHealth) from (5% >MaxHealth).

There was also a bug with Monster Boxes displaying incorrect debuffs and is now fixed as well.