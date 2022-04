New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Final_Cycle#4.021_Scourge_Of_A_Beacon

Been missing the ability to call the scourge via beacon? Well, that's returned, courtesy of Badger.

There are... a metric ton of small and midsize improvements to the base game and DLC3, and a couple of others for DLC1 and 2 in here as well. Big props to Badger and Zeus for smashing all these items.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!