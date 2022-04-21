Rec Room PATCH - the "Say Cheese" edition

Share · View all patches · Build 8567561 · Last edited 21 April 2022 – 03:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Circuits V2

Changed rotation-setting chips to use a forward vector when given a vector input, rather than Euler angles. Hope Euler notice the difference!

The Projectile Hit Player event is now a beta event, as it should've been.

RRO ranged weapons are now compatible with the Projectile Hit Player event.

We've updated default values and limits for configurable Projectile Launcher values - more shootin' speed!

Released the following chips from beta:

Add Angular Velocity

Set Angular Velocity

Rec Room Object Add Tag

Rec Room Object Get First Tag

Rec Room Object Remove Tag

Get Any Player with Role

Spherecast

General Improvements and Bug Fixes

We've added Configurables to all Use Only inventions (including Premium Inventions). Now you can make something grabbable or climbable, change the physics mode from Decoration to Environment, or even lock a costume or other inventions with a Room Key.

Now you can merge identical Use Only inventions (including Premium Inventions).

In the last update, creators could add images for their Keys and Currency, just like a Consumable. Now, players can see those images in the Key and Currency detail views, too!

Clubs Search and Browser have hit the streets with a sharp new makeover that's more than just beauty - we beasted a bunch of search and browser bugs along the way!

Now it's easier to rejoin in-progress events if you get booted to your dorm! You will now be shown the Event Details page upon entering your dorm, instead of the Room Details page.

We've updated Rec Room emojis to Emoji v14.0, so you might see some new (and possibly melting) faces in the emoji menu.

The Picture-In-Picture feature is now updated so every frame looks smoother, plus there's a significant performance gain on low-end mobile devices.

Fixed a bug that could prevent swapping between certain pairs of materials in the Maker Pen.

Minor Text Fixes: Fixed typo in Rec Royale. Our apostroph- I mean, apologies!

