 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Rec Room update for 21 April 2022

Rec Room PATCH - the "Say Cheese" edition

Share · View all patches · Build 8567561 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Coach's Fun Fact: In Spain, this is the "Di patata!", or "Say potato!" edition.

Circuits V2

  • Changed rotation-setting chips to use a forward vector when given a vector input, rather than Euler angles. Hope Euler notice the difference!
  • The Projectile Hit Player event is now a beta event, as it should've been.
  • RRO ranged weapons are now compatible with the Projectile Hit Player event.
  • We've updated default values and limits for configurable Projectile Launcher values - more shootin' speed!
  • Released the following chips from beta:
  • Add Angular Velocity
  • Set Angular Velocity
  • Rec Room Object Add Tag
  • Rec Room Object Get First Tag
  • Rec Room Object Remove Tag
  • Get Any Player with Role
  • Spherecast

General Improvements and Bug Fixes

  • We've added Configurables to all Use Only inventions (including Premium Inventions). Now you can make something grabbable or climbable, change the physics mode from Decoration to Environment, or even lock a costume or other inventions with a Room Key.
  • Now you can merge identical Use Only inventions (including Premium Inventions).
  • In the last update, creators could add images for their Keys and Currency, just like a Consumable. Now, players can see those images in the Key and Currency detail views, too!
  • Clubs Search and Browser have hit the streets with a sharp new makeover that's more than just beauty - we beasted a bunch of search and browser bugs along the way!
  • Now it's easier to rejoin in-progress events if you get booted to your dorm! You will now be shown the Event Details page upon entering your dorm, instead of the Room Details page.
  • We've updated Rec Room emojis to Emoji v14.0, so you might see some new (and possibly melting) faces in the emoji menu.
  • The Picture-In-Picture feature is now updated so every frame looks smoother, plus there's a significant performance gain on low-end mobile devices.
  • Fixed a bug that could prevent swapping between certain pairs of materials in the Maker Pen.
  • Minor Text Fixes: Fixed typo in Rec Royale. Our apostroph- I mean, apologies!

Please see here for convenient links to controls, tutorials, comfort options, etc.:https://recroom.com/community

We love to hear your feedback, so please don't hesitate to let us know what you think.

Changed files in this update

RecRoom Content Depot 471711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.