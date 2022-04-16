Balance&Deployments! DR4X Weekly Changelog #39: 4/15/2022

Hello again! The house buying process is still ongoing! And will be until mid-may.

Due to all of that (buying a house is indeed stressful) and me playtesting this week a bunch to avoid the stress most of the changes this week were balance changes.

The weeks of May 9 through May 20th (especially the week of the 20th since i will be moving my furniture into the new house on the 16th will likely not have weekly change logs at all, because that is when im properly moving and will be setting up everything at my new house. (though the second half of that week might atcually be more productive than usual if we get everything set up fast, so this is all still up in the air).

If any of you have ever gone through a big move/bought a house im sure you understand.

Anyway,

Most of the following was live as of last night! Lets go...

Gameplay and UI

-More spookiness

-Game now enforces reality

-New lose flourish

-More spooky string changes

-Added option to change the deploy mode theme to options menu, there are now 17 unique themes to choose from because I lack self control! I'll probably add many more!

--This changes how tiles look/are colored when deploying units and buildings, here is what the grayscale theme looks like...



Here is what sparkling blood theme looks like.

We all like blood here.

Yes. You Do.



And here is a small sample of the names of the other themes (experiment to see which you prefer! )

The default is set to the way it looked before this update, now called the "Dark" Theme



Bug Fixes

-Nothing notable

Balancing

-Swamp tiles now have advantage over deep water and shallow water

--This makes it so moving onto a swamp can be a valid tactical decision, if your opponent is invading through the water. But it still has disadvantage against everything else, and most tiles still have advantage over it. It adds a lot to the gameplay IMO, since you have to weigh it into your desisions now.

-Vargr lairs now generate half the resources they used to, on Smart AI they were pretty hard to fight back against previously, now it is quite a bit easier (if its too easy i may reverse this change...but it felt good to play for me)

-Increased vargr cost from 12->15 misery

-Increased vargr upkeep from 2->3 misery

-Silver vargr upkeep increased to 5

-Increased hell goat upkeep to 10

-Decreased hell goat lair resource gen from 20->15

-Increased demon portal resource gen from 24->25

-Increase dancer cost from 20->25

--This means it takes one turn of resources per portal to create one since demon portal now generates 25

-Increased dancer recruitment turn cost from 1->2

--Hence halving the amount of dancers the demon dark force could produce per turn slowing down their expansion a tad (It spammed them far too much and they are very strong units, but in the long run they can make more)

-Reduced saber bear lair resource gen from 16->15

--Just reduces "extra" resources for wildlife

-Increased hell bear lair resource gen from 6->10

--This will make hell bears more common, and encourage the AI to build more lairs

Suggestion for testers

-Experiment with the new deploy themes

(And with faction names...)

YouTube Spotlight of the week!

No new DR4X videos this week except my own so here is mine!

Remember if you make a DR4X video i'll rol a dice to see which one gets in the next change log!

