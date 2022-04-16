 Skip to content

The Living Remain update for 16 April 2022

Update 1: Gun Angle

Update 1: Gun Angle

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update brings a requested feature by the community. The ability to change the angle of pistols when holding them.

We have also added an option to turn on dynamic shadows for the players flashlight. It's located in the options menu for shadows. Its only recommended for players with higher end GPU's, but anyone with a GTX 2080/ equivalent or higher should be able to run it with no issues.

New Features
Added: Option to change Pistol grip angle
Added: Option for flashlight dynamic shadows on higher end GPUs

Bug Fixes
Fixed: Map fixes for Suburb
Fixed: Special items not shown as found in Main Menu
Fixed: Achievement for finding special items not resetting during second play through
Fixed: Knife no longer triggers Gunsmith achievement
Fixed: Issue when players went back to scissor lift

Changes
Changed: loading scene image
Changed: Upscaled DirtLot Skybox

