Update 1: Gun Angle

This update brings a requested feature by the community. The ability to change the angle of pistols when holding them.

We have also added an option to turn on dynamic shadows for the players flashlight. It's located in the options menu for shadows. Its only recommended for players with higher end GPU's, but anyone with a GTX 2080/ equivalent or higher should be able to run it with no issues.

New Features

Added: Option to change Pistol grip angle

Added: Option for flashlight dynamic shadows on higher end GPUs

Bug Fixes

Fixed: Map fixes for Suburb

Fixed: Special items not shown as found in Main Menu

Fixed: Achievement for finding special items not resetting during second play through

Fixed: Knife no longer triggers Gunsmith achievement

Fixed: Issue when players went back to scissor lift

Changes

Changed: loading scene image

Changed: Upscaled DirtLot Skybox