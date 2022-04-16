Verdant Village Patch 0.4.7

Time for another patch! I got delayed a little bit due to a few art requests that took a little longer than expected. All in all this patch is somewhat small. I think this is the tail end of a lot of QoL changes and some bug fixes for the game that have been mentioned in the Steam forums and discord. If I didn’t address something you mentioned it probably means I’m still thinking about it.

That said there are a few additions, two I can think of as entirely new things and not just changes. The first is a farm screenshot feature. This could be added to later if people wanted but I think its got most of the things people would like in this feature. You can access it from settings when you are on your farm. For those unfamiliar with the concept, it lets you take a picture of your entire farm usually for posting purposes. I added a few options in as well, simple things like hiding the player or the lighting and weather. Then some other stuff like showing the grid or changing the view to a simplified version that can be used for planning your farm more easily.

Aside from that, jams. Is that not enough of an explanation? No? Okay, well the process of making jam as been added. You have to unlock it of course but you’ll be able to take any fruit or berry and make jam out of it. Its really just a small system to make those items yield some extra profit. It also lines up nicely as something real farmers would do so I thought I’d add it.

Outside of those two things have been a cavalcade of changes to how quests are given out. Mainly each quest should now be restricted so that you can’t receive it until you have the means to complete it. For those patching this does unfortunately mean for you that you are going to lose the quests in your log as some will likely have new requirements and mincing the two would likely end in some sort of small catastrophe. A small note, quests that are obtained from signposts will remain in your quest log, this is because they are handled differently than regular quests. It is also important to note that because of the new requirements on quests some that were available to you prior to the patch may no longer be available yet.

Quests also now sport additional concrete rewards outside of recipes and blueprints. Most of these are minor gold rewards meant to soften the blow of putting resources towards a quest. A note, for those patching you will receive the gold reward for quests you have already completed retroactively so don’t be surprised if you suddenly have more money.

All that said I’ll leave the rest to the patch notes below. We’re already half way through the month so I’ll be posting news again soon. I think it will be focused on what is still coming so there should be a clearer picture of what is going to get added to the game.

Patch 0.4.7 Full Changelog

Additions

Added a path from the Narbell Farm to the Dig Site, no unlocks required

Re-added a quest for Remi, Gardening Aid

Added jam making (The object to allow for this is ordered from the shipping chest, and is rewarded from the quest mentioned above, if you are patching up you may want to check as you might have already unlocked the preserves pot)

Removed “A Donation Of Flax” quest from Kiera temporarily to augment the reward

Quality Of Life

Added SFX to objects such as looms and drying racks for an extra indication that you have interacted with it

Added falling leaves to trees in autumn

Made several minor changes to the world environment including some shadows, a deeper layer of grass and other minor modifications to spruce up areas

Made a large change to the terrain in the upper right corner of The Whistling Fields zone. The purpose of this change will be made known at a later date

Updated Main Menu and Exit Game buttons to match the rest of the UI

Slightly modified settings menu to look a little nicer

Quest rewards are now visible to the player in the quest log when a quest is selected

Quests can now be pinned in your log to keep them at the top of the list

Alchemy breakdown has been changed so that you are no longer limited to working from only your player inventory. How you select items to breakdown has also been modified

A certain flower has had its name changed to Clivia Lily as its old name was insensitive. Apologies to anyone who was offended, I had no idea the old name was also a slur

The forge can now be moved once it is repaired, this can be done via the building menu with Simeon

Made an alteration to the message you get when you haven’t reached floor 10 of the mines and try to use the minecart, this is to prevent confusion

Gave cooking slots a small plate for the stack information so the text is more readable

Added code to ensure that you cannot double bind keys in settings

Balance Changes

Increased stack limit of all items to 999

Modified stamina drainer spawn rate in mines to keep them from spawning as often

Modified stamina drainers to remove some barricades surrounding their spawn location so you won’t have to knock down barricades to reach them as often, note that this can still happen but the chance is reduced

Altered fermentation ingredients to have fewer health and stamina restoring properties and instead a far more varied assortment

Changed several fermentation ingredients to allow players to gain the tracking buffs from brews they make

Modified several quest requirements to make them more manageable (less of a grind)

Increased the number of objects that can be bases in fermentation

Changed bases in fermentation so that they are doubly effective in whatever benefit they give

Altered tastes of fermentation items to be far more balanced with far fewer sweet tasting items

Altered prices of the items at the inn so that they are not cheaper to buy than they are to sell

Changed wheat seed sell price to 10g from 30g

Added more immediate rewards in the form of gold or items to most quests (For those who have already completed the quests only the gold rewards will be retroactively applied, rest assured you have not missed any significant items)

Bug Fixes