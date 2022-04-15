Community Crunch 311: Andrewsarchus Creature Spotlight and More!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Survivors!

Today we're excited to welcome you to a special Creature Spotlight edition of the Community Crunch! Jump in for your first look at Andrewsarchus, in action. This opportunistic whippomorph is an upcoming creature included with the free DLC map Fjordur!





Mount a minigun and cause havoc with the upcoming Andrewsarchus saddle! Though Andrewsarchus may not be able to absorb as much damage as some of ARK's larger creatures, it's sure to cause a of mayhem while protecting its rider in an airtight enclosure.

Check out this post for more information on the new creatures that will arrive with Fjordur in June 2022!!





Eggcellent Adventure 7 is live! Follow the trails of wild Bunny Dodo's and Bunny Oviraptor's to gather Bunny Eggs for special event loot. Place down Bunny Eggs to paint on them, or use them in a Crafting Pot to craft special holiday-themed cosmetics including 5 new chibi's and a full-body bunny suit costume!

See the full event details here!





There is an ongoing EVO Event included with Eggcellent Adventure.

*Note that these bonuses are multiplicative of the game's standard 1x rates.

Official Servers: 3x XP, Harvesting, Taming, and Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus

Small Tribe Servers: 4.5x XP, 4.5x Harvesting, 4.5x Taming, and 4x Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus

ARKPocalypse: 5x XP, 5x Harvesting, 5x Taming, and 5x Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus

Classic: 6x XP, 6x Harvesting, 6x Taming, and 5x Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval



Dodo#6097

this was back in the early days a couple weeks after gigas were added and back when it was a big deal to have them. We traded the alpha tribe on our server 50 metal foundations for a giga egg (yeah they weren't too bright giving away their giga lines for some metal foundations lol) We were on official pvp and back then dinos grew up much much slower. Cryopods were not a thing back then so we agreed to take turns with the night shift to feed it. Eventually we all got off for the day except the tribemate that had the first night shift. Next morning we got on to find that the tribemate who was on the night shift had fallen asleep at his computer and the giga had starved to death

clipsvideos.png

Creator: GG Fizz

GG Fizz shows off an epic medieval-styled castle in his latest video!



Creator: Negan XII

Check out this amazing base tour of an ARK Official PvP mega tribe!



Reaper Empress by UmbraDaiwrf0l



Maewing From ARK by kitt0hokage



Parasaur by Aurakin-Arts



Main Survivor Speedrun by @NeoVanilluxe



ARK 2 by @dibujosdevan



Hootie Hoo :: Ark by MissLovely



Messy Painting by Sunthoon#0432



@maroichigo0220



@kitaca_gm



