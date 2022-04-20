0.7.2.0 Update

Hello everyone from a new update of Winter and People!

In this update, we made some system and logical fixes.

You know that there is a bar that shows the strength of trees or iron and coal mines. This bar doesn't drop to a certain level, so we weren't able to find out how much durability the resource we collected had left. We have corrected this and brought it to a level where you can easily follow it instantly.

As in every game, you know that when you press the "Escape" key in Winter and People, a menu comes up. But we didn't want the game to stop when the menu came. After talking to our testers who tested the game, we thought this was necessary and now you can pause your game by pressing the "Escape" key. This way you can have time to take a break :)

We fixed some minor bugs.

And that's all.

We continue to develop it so that you have more fun and better times.

Good games!