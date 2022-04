Share · View all patches · Build 8566873 · Last edited 15 April 2022 – 22:09:15 UTC by Wendy

BETA WEEKEND 22 is LIVE NOW!

A new pre-match team balance method!

Even more new skins from Ⅎ₹ѺC₭₩ELDEℲ₹!

Balance changes including Catapults, Wraiths, and Hounds!

...plus lots of other balance changes, bug fixes and other improvements!

Head on over to our Discord server to get the full version notes, or find them in game!

Come and play for free all weekend!

Join our Discord to stay up to date on all news and events!

https://discord.gg/galahad3093